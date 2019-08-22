Netflix (NFLX) Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Holding; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Share Price Declined, New England Research & Management Increased Position by $485,040

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 33,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 23,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 6.58 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc analyzed 985 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $130.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $297.81. About 5.69 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares to 2,862 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,750 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Inc holds 33,737 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.