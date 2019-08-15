Netflix (NFLX) Holder Highland Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $745,464; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX) Has Decreased by $9.60 Million as Shares Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 25.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 6,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 8,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $291.93. About 7.59 million shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 833,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.69M, down from 913,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $141.6. About 228,257 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING) by 26,250 shares to 118,721 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 125,354 shares. Da Davidson, a Montana-based fund reported 9,219 shares. Nomura Inc reported 87,383 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri invested in 0.15% or 3,872 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Liability reported 997 shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt stated it has 838 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 178,110 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. First Merchants stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). D L Carlson Inv Group reported 12,374 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.28% or 3,129 shares in its portfolio. Hillhouse Capital Management Limited holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 59,092 shares. 10,911 were accumulated by Company Bank & Trust. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 753 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,446 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.51 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 92,311 shares to 3.79 million shares, valued at $138.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim has 2.7% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 833,289 shares. Pier Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). First Personal Financial Ser holds 227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 3,500 shares. Valinor Management Lp reported 199,400 shares. Security National Tru has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,487 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2,896 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 630 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 266,020 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability holds 7,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,143 are held by Jane Street Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 34,289 shares. Moreover, Bamco has 1.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.