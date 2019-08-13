Netflix (NFLX) Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined; As 3M (MMM) Shares Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Stake

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 36,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 165,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.13 million, down from 202,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $312.56. About 3.66M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 89,708 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, up from 79,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $164.72. About 2.47M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Sweeney Anne M had sold 342 shares worth $123,120.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Look For Netflix To Bounce Back In Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares to 335,902 shares, valued at $58.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tybourne (Hk) Limited holds 5.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 363,644 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 137,309 shares. Moreover, Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership has 4.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ci Invests has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.38% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.24M shares. Prudential Finance owns 402,558 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Comm Bancshares reported 10,911 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 72,729 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.42% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,924 shares. Grp accumulated 0.26% or 191,478 shares. Pitcairn owns 5,627 shares. Soros Fund Ltd stated it has 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Enterprise Fin Services reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pennsylvania Trust owns 13,084 shares. 1,412 were accumulated by Maryland Management.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 74.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares to 125,973 shares, valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 12,240 are held by Of Toledo Na Oh. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 123,417 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Inc De has 12,371 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Opus Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.24% or 9,875 shares. Accredited has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 525 were reported by Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Wafra holds 83,498 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.14% or 5,700 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.62% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,483 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Co accumulated 60,759 shares. Park National Corp Oh reported 2.12% stake.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 3M Company, Aclaris Therapeutics, and Curaleaf and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Class Action and Firm’s Investigation; Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.