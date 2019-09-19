Netflix (NFLX) Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.06 Million; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Boosted Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) Stake by $10.31 Million as Shares Declined

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 107,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 689,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.72 million, up from 582,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.49. About 7,865 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 5,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 6,302 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 11,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $291.06. About 756,343 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fast Retailing Co (FRCOY) by 32,281 shares to 76,857 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) by 70,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 7,243 shares to 40,023 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.30 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

