Netflix (NFLX) Holder Glynn Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $2.41 Million; Avalon Global Asset Management Upped Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $1.03 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 236,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 211,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 3.88 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $307.74. About 819,434 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Light At The End Of The S&P Tunnel With Micron Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will Micron Technology Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Micron Heading into Q2 Earnings with MU Stock Up 20% in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oakworth Cap has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor owns 8,525 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Roundview Cap Limited Com reported 8,476 shares. 625,057 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. Nordea Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oppenheimer And Com invested in 77,535 shares. Synovus Corp has 59,632 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial reported 1,923 shares. Hennessy Advisors has 63,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1.91 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 1.87 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,000 shares to 80,100 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,100 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp. Plc by 124,447 shares to 389,409 shares, valued at $43.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,276 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Ser owns 431,006 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.48M shares. Asset holds 0.51% or 28,050 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability reported 1.11M shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 158,155 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gm Advisory Group Inc reported 3,653 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Limited Liability Company has 0.97% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,146 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital invested 1.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,678 shares. Moreover, Alps Incorporated has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strategic Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 0.09% or 646 shares. Glynn Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 67,024 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings. Aviva Plc invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Whatâ€™s Behind Fridayâ€™s Roku Stock Jump? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : NYMT, FDC, ERIC, NFLX, AMD, FISV, NOK, TVIX, ACB, NVS, TEVA, TOT – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix: A Brief But Compelling Case For Being Short – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Abbott, Netflix & Philip Morris – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Buy the Dip In Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.