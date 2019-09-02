Netflix (NFLX) Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Increased Position; Oxbow Advisors Holding in Ing Groep Nv (ING) Cut by $735,720 as Shares Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ing Groep Nv (ING) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 61,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 90,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 151,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 2.33M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL – PARTNERED WITH ING TO CONVERT ITS EXISTING BILATERAL CREDIT FACILITY OF US$ 80 MLN WITH BANK INTO A SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE-LINKED LOAN; 09/04/2018 – GECINA SA GFCP.PA – GECINA CONCLUDES WITH ING FRANCE THE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT LOAN INDEXED ON ITS GRESB RATING; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said; 16/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 28.50 FROM EUR 27; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Pay of CEO Ralph Hamers; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, QNB Finansbank, ING Bank and Denizbank; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI ADJUSTS DIV POLICY TO NEW CAPITAL RATIOS; 16/05/2018 – ING Life Insurance (079440.KS): Interest Margin And Mortality Margin Lift 1Q18; 13/03/2018 – ING WITHDRAWS PLAN TO RAISE CEO’S COMPENSATION PACKAGE BY 50 PERCENT – COMPANY STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability Co has 42,645 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.82% or 234,985 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Public Lc has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,869 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 435 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 32,000 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Gladius Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 9,702 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0.01% or 6,548 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Delaware accumulated 0.18% or 7,138 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 487 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jag Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,907 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,138 shares. Fcg Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Who Will Win the Streaming Wars? Netflix, Disney or Roku Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Avoid Netflix Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Roku the New Netflix? – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Matter to Netflix in the Long Run – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32,806 shares to 87,007 shares, valued at $21.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 18,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,106 shares, and cut its stake in Appfolio Inc..