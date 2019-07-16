Netflix (NFLX) Holder Glynn Capital Management Boosted Position by $2.41 Million; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lowered Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $339,174 as Share Value Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $365.76. About 5.54M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,832 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 139,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 4.58 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 14,561 shares to 35,224 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 270,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Portfolio (GWL).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,064 shares to 23,454 shares, valued at $41.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,983 shares, and cut its stake in Appfolio Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 HASTINGS REED sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 67,907 shares.