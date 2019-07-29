Netflix (NFLX) Holder Eulav Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $732,000; Robinson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Stake as Share Price Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 15,177 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $330.05. About 2.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 75,311 shares to 500,672 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 78.58 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,800 shares to 61,700 shares, valued at $28.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.