Netflix (NFLX) Holder Ems Capital LP Boosted Position by $459,240 as Stock Value Declined; Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 178.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 41,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 65,525 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 23,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 1,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 546,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.99 million, up from 545,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra reported 50,873 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0.1% stake. First In owns 95 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Lc has invested 0.69% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 1,421 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wesbanco Retail Bank stated it has 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communication holds 0.38% or 7,108 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 3,270 shares. Moreover, First Personal has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Edgewood Mgmt Lc invested in 3.15% or 2.53 million shares. Srs Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 28.64% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 25,525 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.09% or 2,256 shares in its portfolio. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1,236 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 161,827 shares to 32,790 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 118,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,300 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

