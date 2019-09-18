Netflix (NFLX) Holder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Crow Point Partners Has Upped Stake

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 3,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 6,651 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 10,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $10.21 during the last trading session, reaching $288.39. About 5.94 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 100,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 600,775 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.67. About 4.97M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 75,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 69,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,015 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 68.66 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $351.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,428 shares to 6,893 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.