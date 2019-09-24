Netflix (NFLX) Holder Duquesne Family Office Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.10 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Lowered by $2.07 Million Its Position

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 5,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 534,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196.21M, down from 539,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $260.06. About 6.73 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84M, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.27. About 4.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica – the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal – has announced; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Congressman Seeks Minority Employee Retention Stats; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: #FullCmte Convenes Hearing on “Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data”; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Plans to Build Its Own Chips as Part of Hardware Push; 20/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Statement of Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Facebook Data Breach; 19/03/2018 – Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data; 24/04/2018 – Huntington Hospital Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety in Spring 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade; 02/05/2018 – United States Credit Czar and FICO Grand Poobah David Howe Deletes Facebook Forever, SubscriberWise Confirms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 107.13M were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Bridgewater Limited Partnership owns 18,215 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Primecap Communication Ca reported 128,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Firsthand Capital Mngmt Inc owns 50,000 shares or 3.72% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Grp reported 2,322 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 2,624 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability owns 22.50 million shares. Churchill reported 31,370 shares. Dumont & Blake Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,642 shares. Montag A And Associate Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,077 shares. Benin Mngmt owns 7,125 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Welch Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 1,036 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated reported 38,137 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 26,610 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29,810 shares to 88,902 shares, valued at $32.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.88 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 61.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 66,600 shares to 453,900 shares, valued at $94.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 109,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). London Of Virginia holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,610 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 39,978 shares. Blair William & Communication Il stated it has 0.57% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). De Burlo Group reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Chicago Equity Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,141 shares. 10,113 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 14,890 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cutter & Brokerage holds 4,056 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 676 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management holds 700 shares. Optimum Investment has 1,925 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment reported 24,225 shares.

