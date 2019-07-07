Netflix (NFLX) Holder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Stake; Cypress Funds Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $50.73 Million; Stock Price Rose

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 1,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 14,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Utd Natl Bank Trust accumulated 160 shares. 18,044 were reported by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.57% or 714,607 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 296 shares stake. Yhb Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,665 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd holds 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,033 shares. Plancorp Limited Co invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,504 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Gam Hldgs Ag has 7,095 shares. The Missouri-based Jag Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lvw Advisors Ltd has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bkd Wealth Limited Com has 1,057 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Montag A And Associate Inc owns 1.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,551 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Co reported 3,168 shares stake.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 169.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares to 73,020 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million were sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.