Netflix (NFLX) Holder D L Carlson Investment Group Cut Holding by $667,856 as Shares Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Alpine Investment Management Upped by $837.90 Million Its Stake

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10278.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 93.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 94.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.64M, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 7.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 1,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 14,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.7. About 5.78M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham reported 38,176 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Sterling Inv Inc holds 4,515 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com reported 160,715 shares stake. Fragasso Gp reported 31,382 shares. Cibc Ww Inc has invested 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 53,491 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested in 0.05% or 2,748 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.68M shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Company holds 62,306 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Alexandria Limited Liability Com has invested 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 1.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 6,054 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Triangle Wealth Mngmt accumulated 32,342 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement accumulated 146,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 18,953 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 523 shares. Thornburg Investment Incorporated holds 39,228 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Ent Ser Corporation stated it has 1,061 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co reported 0.36% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). De Burlo Gru Inc holds 4,425 shares. Logan Cap invested 1.94% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Coatue accumulated 6.67% or 1.69 million shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 725 shares. Brinker owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,222 shares. Hhr Asset Limited Liability reported 4.06% stake.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares to 20,930 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).