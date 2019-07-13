Netflix (NFLX) Holder Ctc Lowered Its Position by $32.76 Million; Edgar Lomax Co Has Boosted Its Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY) Position

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 26,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,153 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 126,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Colorado-based Amg Tru Bancorporation has invested 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nomura Holdings accumulated 0.04% or 131,079 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 0.5% or 51,950 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). South Dakota Invest Council owns 14,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6.99M shares. Amica Retiree Med invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bourgeon Cap Management Lc accumulated 14,275 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,051 shares. Washington accumulated 68,107 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 324,009 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 340,359 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was made by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 78,525 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $63.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,273 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Put) by 1,818 shares to 16,263 shares, valued at $23.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 35,860 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited owns 12,622 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,113 shares. Fiera accumulated 6,548 shares. Allstate has invested 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.57% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability owns 6,800 shares. Aimz Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.47% or 1,930 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.56% stake. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 240 shares. Principal Finance has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Horizon Investments Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,758 shares.