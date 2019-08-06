Netflix (NFLX) Holder Credit Agricole S A Has Upped Holding; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Valuation Rose, Tower Research Capital Trc Has Decreased by $348,059 Its Stake

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 18,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, up from 14,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $306.91. About 2.85 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 26,743 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, down from 36,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 2.86 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM Financial 1Q Retail Loan and Lease Originations $10.8 Billion; 26/04/2018 – GM – KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE $750 MLN OF FUNDING FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: THERE’S TENSION IN GM-KDB DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS AS GM FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE SOME INTERNAL MATTERS; 19/03/2018 – GM SAYS SCOTT BELL, CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF SALES OPERATIONS FOR CHEVROLET IN THE U.S., HAS BEEN NAMED VP, GM CANADA MARKETING, SALES AND SERVICE; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA PROPOSES SUSPENDING SECOND SHIFT AT NO.2 PLANT IN BUPYEONG – INTERNAL UNION LETTER; 27/04/2018 – Opel union blocks voluntary redundancies, stifling deeper PSA cuts – memo; 30/04/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: Maple Leafs say Lamoriello will not return as GM next season. Story to come; 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2025 Fixed Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 31/05/2018 – GM WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1B IN GM CRUISE UNIT; 10/05/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE SAYS GM’S COMMITMENT TO S.KOREA IS LONG TERM AND SINCERE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Consulting Communication Mi Adv invested in 0.11% or 700 shares. Pennsylvania has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gyroscope Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Fagan Assocs has 0.25% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc reported 141 shares stake. Landscape Limited stated it has 3,729 shares. Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.10M shares. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated invested in 4,056 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,348 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Lc accumulated 456 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adage Capital Prns Grp Ltd Co holds 0.58% or 646,637 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability owns 12,622 shares.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 250,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,272 shares, and cut its stake in Aquaventure Hldgs Ltd.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 were reported by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Whittier Com Of Nevada has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 12,538 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Skytop Capital Mngmt Lc holds 118,000 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 6,643 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 26,930 were reported by Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership. Texas Yale Corp invested in 0.06% or 39,450 shares. 12,365 were reported by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 28,000 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh owns 95,328 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has 0.38% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 0.21% or 48,483 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd owns 22,076 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,043 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.