Netflix (NFLX) Holder Contour Asset Management Cut Holding; Rk Asset Management Increased Its Buckle (The) (BKE) Position by $312,660

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 6,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 237,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78M, down from 244,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $7.1 during the last trading session, reaching $302.86. About 6.14M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 253,979 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 27/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE)

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $60.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.72 million for 72.11 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra invested in 50,873 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Advisory Limited Liability Co has 6,946 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability reported 777 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 14,100 shares. Nomura Holdings accumulated 87,383 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Lc reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Magnetar Limited Liability Co invested in 1,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com invested in 539,875 shares or 5.58% of the stock. Personal Advsrs has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Mercantile Tru Company reported 4,050 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 731 shares. Appleton Ma invested in 12,242 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Telemus Capital Lc has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,828 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont accumulated 1,022 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prelude Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 5,730 shares. Blackrock holds 4.23 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 55,677 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 81,310 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 323,728 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 412 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability owns 11,162 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc has 32,037 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 142,497 shares. Assetmark owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 24,622 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc invested in 551 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co reported 177 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd invested in 0% or 810 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,323 shares to 50,929 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.