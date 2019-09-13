Netflix (NFLX) Holder Centre Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $429,390; As Itron (ITRI) Shares Rose, Scopia Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $84.61 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.99M, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.37. About 72,209 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 1,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 14,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, up from 13,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $288.86. About 5.01 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Fincl In has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 95 shares. Ckw Financial Grp invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,027 shares. Telos Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 1,011 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Retail Bank accumulated 9,537 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stephens Ar owns 5,081 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Incorporated holds 105,515 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 75 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 80,014 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 1,300 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 164,702 shares or 19.48% of its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.44M for 27.38 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $27.27 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Proshare Advsr Limited Com holds 4,703 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 12 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 278,898 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 95,370 shares stake. Numerixs Investment owns 600 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 11,346 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc has 0.09% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 1.14M shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta has invested 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 183,714 are owned by Ameriprise. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.03% or 5,206 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 57,477 shares in its portfolio. Synovus accumulated 0% or 130 shares. Smithfield Comm owns 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 1,443 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 3.69 million shares to 5.76 million shares, valued at $96.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).