Netflix (NFLX) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.78 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 634,450 shares to 640,450 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Bullish Thesis Behind Netflix Stock Is Still Strong – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analyst Issues a Rare Mea Culpa on Roku – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Roku the New Netflix? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51M for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 53,826 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 25,525 shares. Victory Capital reported 112,744 shares. Sfe Counsel has invested 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fernwood Invest Management accumulated 1,394 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Jag Mgmt Llc holds 39,907 shares. Sunbelt reported 1,519 shares. 1,178 are owned by Smith Moore And. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited holds 855 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 630 are owned by Adirondack Tru Co. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co reported 150 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,468 shares. Moreover, Scge Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 4.21% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 2,976 are held by National Bank Of Hawaii. Washington Trust Savings Bank owns 154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 2.62 million shares or 2.48% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp reported 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). George Kaiser Family Foundation invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rbf Cap Llc invested in 55,000 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 59.81 million shares or 2% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bancorporation Trust has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Savings Bank reported 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Co invested in 3.36% or 337,554 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 233,128 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Cookson Peirce And stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carderock invested in 2.18% or 45,373 shares. First Natl Bank holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 139,521 shares.