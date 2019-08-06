Netflix (NFLX) Holder Blair William & Company Lifted Its Stake; Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Holder Signalpoint Asset Management Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 11,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 271,931 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.96 million, up from 260,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $307.95. About 1.88 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 265,189 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.15M for 8.69 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 479.52 million shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,462 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 39 shares. Tybourne Mgmt (Hk) Ltd has invested 5.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ent holds 1,061 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Harris Associate Lp holds 2.03% or 3.10 million shares in its portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability Company holds 150 shares. Amp Limited has 0.34% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marsico Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.66% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested 4.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nokota Management Lp stated it has 71,328 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 11,615 shares. King Wealth reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp reported 116,361 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.35% or 5,641 shares.

