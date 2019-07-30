Netflix (NFLX) Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lifted Its Position; Intel (INTC) Holder Toth Financial Advisory Boosted Position by $827,277

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 15,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,243 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 34,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 9.49M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,871 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 3,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $7.1 during the last trading session, reaching $325.6. About 4.13M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $79,056 activity.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 10,170 shares to 734 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Earnings Due Today, Are There Any Surprises Left in AMD Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Rise of Esports — a Gamer’s Perspective – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 5, 2019 : LC, IMGN, QQQ, SNAP, AVP, LXP, ESV, INTC, XNET, FOLD, CL, AAXJ – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Intel, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 26 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F invested in 277,038 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Regal Invest invested in 68,007 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Andra Ap invested in 125,600 shares. Arbor Invest Advsrs accumulated 11,625 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 9.46M shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 96,292 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Lafayette Investments reported 1.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 60,708 shares. 2,830 were accumulated by Hanseatic. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 80,462 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 47,650 shares. Truepoint holds 15,682 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Salem Cap Mgmt accumulated 165,282 shares or 4.8% of the stock. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.14% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 83,117 shares to 150,441 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 65,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,040 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company. 646 were reported by Strategic Advisors Limited. Pnc Service Group holds 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 122,447 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 292 shares stake. Passport Cap Ltd Co holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.48 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,909 shares. 233,002 are owned by Aviva Public. Ohio-based Oak Limited Oh has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). British Columbia Management Corporation invested in 138,735 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, New Amsterdam Limited Liability Company Ny has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The California-based Scge Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 4.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capital Int Ca, a California-based fund reported 10,710 shares. Barton Inv Mngmt has invested 32.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).