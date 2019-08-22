Netflix (NFLX) Holder Barton Investment Management Lowered Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Partner Fund Management LP Cut Its Position by $30.04 Million as Share Value Rose

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $296.4. About 1.16 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 105,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 346,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.41 million, down from 451,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $265.66. About 171,248 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243 shares to 46,416 shares, valued at $82.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc by 37,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth holds 2,471 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated accumulated 563 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.54% or 570,305 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Co Na invested in 1,138 shares. Moreover, Albion Gp Ut has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arrow Fincl Corporation has invested 2.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 25,525 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division owns 9,142 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Burns J W & Communication New York invested in 1.74% or 20,011 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 1,421 shares stake. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 36,594 shares. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership reported 3.10M shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp stated it has 3.24 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

