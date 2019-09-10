Netflix (NFLX) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Lifted Position

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 24,169 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 27,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.34. About 8.23 million shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,322 shares to 208,832 shares, valued at $39.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited reported 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). California Employees Retirement System has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 596,002 shares. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 17,147 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.25% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Lp stated it has 118,990 shares. Nokota Mngmt Lp accumulated 71,328 shares. Hoplite Lp holds 82,969 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has 6.76M shares. Fulton National Bank Na stated it has 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 12 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 1,283 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Advsr reported 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 797 were accumulated by Jacobs Com Ca.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $465.40M for 70.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,140 are held by Syntal Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. The Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset De has invested 3.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhenman And Partners Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duff Phelps Invest Management reported 68,430 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 131,997 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Lp owns 3.29 million shares for 4.79% of their portfolio. Qv Investors has 135,019 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 3.04M shares. Hodges Mgmt holds 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 48,473 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 45,482 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Nottingham Advsrs reported 4,862 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 63,382 shares. 288,811 are held by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Northstar Grp Incorporated accumulated 6,613 shares.

