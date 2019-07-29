Netflix Inc. (NFLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) compete against each other in the CATV Systems sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix Inc. 356 8.34 N/A 2.74 129.70 Liberty Global Plc 26 1.67 N/A 2.52 10.16

Table 1 highlights Netflix Inc. and Liberty Global Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Liberty Global Plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Netflix Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Netflix Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix Inc. 0.00% 24.7% 5.1% Liberty Global Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Netflix Inc. and Liberty Global Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix Inc. 1 2 9 2.75 Liberty Global Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Netflix Inc. has a 24.53% upside potential and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.1% of Netflix Inc. shares and 0.26% of Liberty Global Plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.74% of Netflix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Netflix Inc. -2.57% 1.75% 0.92% 16.98% 8.05% 32.63% Liberty Global Plc -4.34% 21.81% -11.79% -19.94% -40.47% 21.81%

For the past year Netflix Inc. has stronger performance than Liberty Global Plc

Summary

Netflix Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Liberty Global Plc.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films. It offers members with the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. As of April 28, 2017, it had approximately 100 million members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.