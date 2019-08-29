Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Reaches $297.96 After 3.00% Up Move; Cardtronics Plc (CATM) Shorts Up By 16.62%

Cardtronics Plc (NASDAQ:CATM) had an increase of 16.62% in short interest. CATM’s SI was 8.35M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.62% from 7.16M shares previously. With 388,000 avg volume, 22 days are for Cardtronics Plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s short sellers to cover CATM’s short positions. The SI to Cardtronics Plc’s float is 18.4%. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 118,966 shares traded. Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has risen 15.02% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CATM News: 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.48, REV VIEW $1.27 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 27C; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.26 BLN TO $1.3 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Rev $336.2M; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS 1Q REV. $336.2M, EST. $311.1M

The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.12% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $297.96. About 1.10 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines' app; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines'; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and AmazonThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $130.46B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $306.90 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NFLX worth $3.91 billion more.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 40.34% above currents $297.96 stock price. Netflix had 21 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research initiated Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold Netflix, Inc. shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Spirit Of America New York has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Co State Bank reported 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strategic Advisors Lc accumulated 646 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 858 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wright Invsts, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,290 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kistler stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Destination Wealth stated it has 496 shares. Sands Management Limited Liability reported 5.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,869 are held by Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Llc. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 1.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 7,577 shares. Covington reported 487 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $130.46 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 117.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.