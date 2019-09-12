Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) EPS Estimated At $1.05; Bank Of Hawaii Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Bank Of Hawaii increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 3,200 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 27,808 shares with $3.88 million value, up from 24,608 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 17.98% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. NFLX’s profit would be $459.73M giving it 68.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Netflix, Inc.’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $288.27. About 6.53M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. The insider SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $126.22 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 113.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Among 11 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $415.33’s average target is 44.08% above currents $288.27 stock price. Netflix had 20 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, June 20. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $463 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold Netflix, Inc. shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Invest Mgmt reported 1,696 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.4% or 7,693 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 84,318 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Diversified accumulated 12,571 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 206 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 181 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has 1.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nordea owns 170,390 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peconic Prtn holds 15,000 shares. 749 were accumulated by Edgestream Ptnrs L P. Stock Yards Comml Bank Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Company owns 16.25M shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Navellier & Associate reported 2,628 shares. Moreover, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc has 5.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Eck Assoc holds 301,274 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Incorporated owns 43,782 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Group Incorporated holds 1.2% or 24,125 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey reported 182,156 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas has 63,562 shares. Brick & Kyle Assoc invested in 30,097 shares. Sprucegrove Ltd holds 265,800 shares. Veritable Lp owns 94,803 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 3.83% or 174,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.57% above currents $136.19 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 1,405 shares to 3,971 valued at $905,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,673 shares and now owns 48,925 shares. Booking Holdings Inc. was reduced too.

