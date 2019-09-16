Netflix Common (NFLX) Shareholder American National Bank Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Declined; Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Holding Boosted by Opus Investment Management Inc

American National Bank decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Corp Common (NFLX) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 1,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, down from 17,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $294.29. About 5.13M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 90,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 183,941 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 6.95M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.07 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 14,045 shares to 48,794 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,000 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,700 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

