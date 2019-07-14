Netflix Com (NFLX) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Lifted Holding by $351,728 as Share Price Rose; Palouse Capital Management Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.25 Million

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 2,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pacific Rim Anime Series to Premiere on Netflix Next Year – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Axsome (AXSM) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock After Analyst Optimism? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Disney+ Makes Disney Stock a Buy for the Long Run – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Co stated it has 733,538 shares. Moreover, Scopus Asset LP has 1.78% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gm Advisory Group reported 3,653 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.37% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 476,325 shares. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,379 shares. Brinker Cap has 3,222 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 10,946 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt holds 0.59% or 2.34 million shares in its portfolio. 496 are held by Destination Wealth. Glenmede Na stated it has 28,448 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com has 18,678 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1,777 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada Inc reported 367 shares. Srs Investment Ltd Liability Company owns 3.56 million shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Foods Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3,510 shares to 17,591 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (MDY) by 940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,917 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Incorporated.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,836 shares to 96,068 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: These 4 Digital Assistants Dominate the US Market – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect from Bank Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Mgmt reported 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&T Bank & Trust Pa has invested 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiverton Asset Limited stated it has 613,908 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. 7,673 were reported by Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Butensky Cohen Finance Security holds 1.91% or 22,331 shares. 738,654 are held by Clal Insur Holdg. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 17.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp owns 914,802 shares. Drexel Morgan & owns 26,366 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafayette Invests reported 44,123 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Vista Prtn has 5,802 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Somerset reported 84,103 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability owns 16,776 shares. 100,000 were accumulated by Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.