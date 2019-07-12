Netflix Com (NFLX) Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Lifted Stake; Keystone Financial Planning Has Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $413,458; Stock Value Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 151.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 1,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,718 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $379.5. About 4.34 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 56,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 3.94M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Capital has 0.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt stated it has 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hendershot Investments reported 2.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2,600 are held by Karpus. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 879,227 shares. Finance Counselors holds 1.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 266,254 shares. Fidelity National Fin Incorporated stated it has 3.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Crestwood Advisors Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 15,715 shares in its portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne owns 184,071 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & holds 2,080 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stifel invested in 0.69% or 1.98M shares. Vestor Capital Llc has invested 2.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Putnam Fl Investment Com has invested 0.87% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fort Point Capital Prtn Llc holds 0.12% or 2,324 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 8,826 shares to 1,498 shares, valued at $119,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC) by 7,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,980 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).