Netflix Com (NFLX) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Raised Stake by $323,694; Banc Funds Co Has Lowered Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Position by $1.24 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 6,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $263.31. About 7.70 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The hedge fund held 163,777 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, down from 186,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 177,590 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 05/03/2018 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. by 87,800 shares to 266,652 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. by 83,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB).

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.28 million for 10.45 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 24.77 million shares or 3.59% less from 25.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 4,111 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 49,293 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Matarin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 265,304 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech holds 5,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Intll Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 25,030 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 61,586 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 188,799 were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 5,699 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 5,338 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Llc reported 10,573 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 8,162 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 12,681 shares. Comerica Bank reported 29,791 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 24,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na invested 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Piedmont Inv Advsr accumulated 53,599 shares or 0.79% of the stock. United Service Automobile Association accumulated 358,723 shares. Interactive Fincl Advisors has 6,627 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.21% or 4,825 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 80,014 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.03% or 4,679 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has 835 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 1,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 206 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,027 shares. Dragoneer Invest Group Limited reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). California Employees Retirement System owns 586,172 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Tru holds 550 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.