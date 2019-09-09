Netflix Com (NFLX) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Upped Stake; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $3.49 Million

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 2,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 78,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12 million, up from 76,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 126.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 18,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 14,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.24 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Incorporated accumulated 11,479 shares. Axa stated it has 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 15,868 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,403 shares. Asset reported 15,496 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oppenheimer reported 45,141 shares stake. Merriman Wealth Management Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,785 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capstone Finance Advsrs Inc stated it has 631 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 48,816 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 263,361 shares. Gruss And Incorporated stated it has 3,000 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV) by 3,171 shares to 35,487 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T Com Shs Ben Int by 16,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,574 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 2000 Grw Etf (IWO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Intll accumulated 4.51 million shares. 20,833 were reported by Alexandria Cap Limited Liability. Whitnell & Communications has 1.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,451 shares. Blume Mngmt stated it has 300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mason Street Lc reported 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zweig owns 64,042 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Ims Cap, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,619 shares. Markel Corp has invested 2.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Invesco Ltd stated it has 2.21 million shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo invested 1.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Godsey And Gibb Assoc reported 90,579 shares. 5,000 are held by Hussman Strategic Advisors. Trust holds 7,475 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 90,112 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 522 shares.

