Netflix Com (NFLX) Shareholder Blue Fin Capital Raised Its Position; Holder First Republic Investment Management Lifted United Parcel Service (UPS) Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 3,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 186,917 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.89M, up from 183,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $116.56. About 1.33M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $311.44. About 3.47M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt has 700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 2,884 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.05% or 9,219 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Advisors Limited Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,930 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 44 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 308 shares. Moreover, Telos Cap Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,236 shares. 876 were reported by Lvm Management Limited Mi. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability has 36 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arrow Financial has 25,101 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moneta Inv Lc reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tybourne Cap (Hk) Ltd owns 363,644 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,042 shares to 2,898 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 179,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 343 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peapack Gladstone Finance accumulated 40,806 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 12,697 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd reported 277,271 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 126,475 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ims Cap Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 2,366 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 131,741 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Keating Counselors has invested 1.91% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,839 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 1.95% or 23,183 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Yorktown Mngmt And Comm accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.9% of the stock. King Luther Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).