Netflix Com (NFLX) Shareholder Blue Fin Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $451,764 as Stock Value Rose; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stock Price Declined While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Raised Position by $537,572

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 24.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 7,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 30,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 763,506 shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $376.16. About 3.11 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Roche’s Polivy Gets FDA Nod, Gazyva Meets Goals in Phase II – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SGEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seattle Genetics Closes Enrollment in Cervical Cancer Study – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KTOS, ZAYO, SGEN – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Seattle Genetics Plummeted Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 16,545 shares to 179,747 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,263 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun International Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 121,605 shares. Assetmark invested in 218 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Company has 35,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset One Co has 132,617 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 411 shares. D E Shaw Company stated it has 108,183 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 93 shares. 6,982 are owned by Nomura Hldgs. Waddell And Reed Fincl, Kansas-based fund reported 854,032 shares. 17,694 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company. Advsrs Asset Management reported 10,437 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce reported 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 35 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Lc.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. Shares for $1.31M were sold by SIEGALL CLAY B.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMCX vs. NFLX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NFLX August 2nd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Really Wants to Win an Oscar – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Disney Stock Dip as Shares Touch 52-Week Highs? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.