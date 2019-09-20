Netflix Com (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Hilton Capital Management Decreased by $384,540 Its Position; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Cut Its Stake by $80.28 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17,000, down from 1,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $7.56 during the last trading session, reaching $279.04. About 2.89 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 18/04/2018 – LAT Entertainment: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 617,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 14.69M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91B, down from 15.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.81. About 1.40 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.72 million for 66.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12,782 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $36.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 49,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Int. Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H has 87,080 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Com owns 13,095 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Bell Bancshares reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Toronto Dominion Bancshares, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 390,722 shares. Beech Hill Advsr stated it has 4,935 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Co owns 419,001 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Harris Assocs Lp accumulated 3.07 million shares. Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 321 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation holds 0.7% or 6,651 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.65% or 20,841 shares in its portfolio. Geller Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 662 shares. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.95% or 59,075 shares. Wright Investors Serv Inc invested in 3,278 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 11,016 are held by Arcadia Management Mi. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 676 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.14 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.