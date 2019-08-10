Netflix Com (NFLX) Position Boosted by Blue Fin Capital Inc; Hbk Investments LP Cut Range Res (RRC) Holding as Share Price Declined

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 81.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 380,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 84,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, down from 464,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 9.09M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Range Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources posts strong Q1 but analysts look for asset sales – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Com holds 110,414 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carlson LP holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 3.31M shares. James Invest Research owns 9,800 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Company reported 11,800 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd owns 100,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc stated it has 286,798 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Putnam Invests holds 0.01% or 328,700 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,700 shares. 2.21 million were accumulated by Prudential. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 4.19 million shares. Deltec Asset Management has invested 1.17% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sogou Inc by 64,453 shares to 101,800 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 122,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. $218,924 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Of Vermont has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc owns 450 shares. Partner Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 2,731 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Paradigm Advsrs Llc accumulated 7,146 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com owns 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 85,130 shares. Tanaka Capital Inc reported 1,085 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 811 shares. Moreover, Hl Finance Services Lc has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 895 are held by Advisory Research Inc. Williams Jones And Associate Lc has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,869 shares. Smithfield Trust Company holds 0.01% or 178 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Limited Co has 4.34% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 1,381 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 287,146 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Earnings: NFLX Stock Plummeted as Q2 Revenue Disappoint – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NFLX, EBAY, PM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could Netflix Stock Drop By 50% In 2019 If Subscriber Loss Trends Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Abbott, Netflix & Philip Morris – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.