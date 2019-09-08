Netflix Com (NFLX) Holding Maintained by Central Bank & Trust Co; American Century Companies Increased Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake by $409,080 as Market Value Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix Com (NFLX) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 12,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Netflix Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 10,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 847,980 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67M, up from 837,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 1.27M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,232 shares to 38,174 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 4,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,714 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Netflix Shares Crashed More Than 11% Today – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Disney’s Streaming Bundle Is Netflix’s Worst Nightmare – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney and Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants stated it has 3,225 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson invested 0.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 1,490 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And reported 25 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company owns 93,575 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp owns 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,000 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 10,464 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd owns 4,566 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Llc reported 68,292 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.41% stake. First Mercantile Co owns 0.34% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,050 shares. 412 are held by Peoples Fincl Svcs. 15,206 are held by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd. Ci Invs owns 26,900 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability has 229,228 shares.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eni makes 1T cf gas discovery in Nigeria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Invest Mngmt holds 0.78% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 1.98 million shares. Whittier Trust invested in 44 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.08% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Korea Invest accumulated 105,212 shares. U S Glob stated it has 0.29% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 520,935 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 64,039 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc reported 3,843 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Platinum Management Limited stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.05% or 93,214 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm accumulated 10,458 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 16,885 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Maple Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 675,811 shares to 147,682 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 304,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).