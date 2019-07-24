Netflix Com (NFLX) Holding Increased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc; As Regions Finl New (Call) (RF) Share Value Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $1.62 Million Its Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (RF) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 115,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 163,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 279,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 8.28M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 116.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 87,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,184 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.19 million, up from 75,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $12.33 during the last trading session, reaching $319.63. About 10.27 million shares traded or 58.73% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (NYSE:BK) by 24,500 shares to 73,500 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 200,928 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na stated it has 12,218 shares. Cleararc Incorporated holds 24,688 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 52,454 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Co has 42,480 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 12.77M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Tctc Limited Liability invested in 10,000 shares. Colonial Advsr accumulated 21,036 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg holds 0.06% or 918,758 shares. Financial Counselors invested in 414,101 shares. Indexiq Limited Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,404 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 82,338 shares to 223,134 shares, valued at $41.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 19,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,491 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.69% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 134 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs LP holds 4,988 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Viking Global Invsts Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.00M shares. 2,400 were reported by Bryn Mawr Trust. Group invested in 191,478 shares. Hartford Financial reported 0.09% stake. Bp Public stated it has 21,000 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc invested in 0.23% or 601 shares. Private Trust Na holds 1,687 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 308 shares. 8,205 are held by Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Smith Chas P Pa Cpas has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 839 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated reported 943 shares stake.

