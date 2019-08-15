Netflix Com (NFLX) Holding Held by Blue Fin Capital Inc; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Holds Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.18M shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 7.36 million shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble: Time To Ring The Register? – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble: Close But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Financial reported 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc holds 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,741 shares. Northeast Investment Management owns 114,914 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Hm Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.27% or 3,478 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.03% or 77,393 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 10,892 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank invested in 1.14% or 73,844 shares. 925,303 were accumulated by D E Shaw Inc. Roosevelt invested in 0.1% or 7,445 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 58,731 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 6,387 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 120,453 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Co has 1.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benjamin F Edwards Comm Incorporated reported 88,026 shares stake.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 10,168 shares to 79,907 shares, valued at $24.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,228 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 695,267 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,326 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Apriem Advsr invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Adirondack owns 630 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.46% stake. 1,519 were reported by Sunbelt Secs. Glynn Capital Lc reported 4.42% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 3,428 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Management has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 700 shares. Argent Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,669 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 94,122 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 271,931 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Century accumulated 1.20M shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Abbott, Netflix, Philip Morris, United Technologies and Novartis – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Silver Linings to Netflix’s Big Miss – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney, Netflix, Amazon and AT&T – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Netflix Stock Drop By 50% In 2019 If Subscriber Loss Trends Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.