Netflix Com (NFLX) Holder Selz Capital Lowered Its Holding by $4.11 Million as Share Value Declined; Celanese Del (CE) Shares Rose While Gmt Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $6.61 Million

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 61,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370.21 million, down from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $121.59. About 554,304 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $263.31. About 7.70M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video); 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 184,000 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 62.69 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 12.06 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

