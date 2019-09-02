Netflix Com (NFLX) Holder Park Avenue Securities Increased Stake; Aldebaran Financial Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Shares Declined

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 2,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Cap owns 19,120 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 340,604 shares. Spectrum Grp invested in 3,470 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forbes J M & Company Llp has invested 2.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brouwer Janachowski Lc owns 3,697 shares. Zevenbergen Invests Lc holds 0.04% or 8,525 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc stated it has 24,426 shares. Allstate reported 0.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Barton Invest has 0.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap has 0.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iberiabank Corp holds 1.3% or 80,432 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 1.33 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assoc invested in 111,487 shares or 1.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 19.64% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 116,361 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 211 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn invested in 0.08% or 1,932 shares. Moreover, American Bank & Trust has 1.94% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 17,181 shares. Pnc stated it has 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fort Point Capital Partners Limited Com reported 689 shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,988 shares. Cidel Asset reported 2,020 shares stake. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 101 shares. Main Street Ltd Com holds 1,128 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Long Island Investors Lc has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 702 shares. M&R Inc invested in 0.26% or 3,030 shares. Huntington Bank holds 86,859 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Trust Communications Of Vermont accumulated 1,022 shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 31,935 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).