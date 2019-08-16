Netflix Com (NFLX) Holder Boston Advisors Lowered Stake; Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $10.25 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 446,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, down from 856,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $650.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 697,047 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc analyzed 1,811 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,058 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 10,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68 million shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $59,985 were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III on Friday, July 26.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19 million for 5.21 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 47,910 shares to 319,983 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) by 121,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association reported 7,915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 0.48% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 30,658 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 253,775 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% or 8,574 shares. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 2,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 3,600 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.11% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Bogle Limited Partnership De has 133,245 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 21,995 shares to 76,870 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 44,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.69% or 22,115 shares. Financial Management reported 132 shares stake. Guardian Advsr Lp holds 624 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Asset Strategies stated it has 1,257 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Legal General Gru Plc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Merchants stated it has 3,225 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Lc has invested 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,957 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc has 0.43% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Whittier Trust Co reported 877 shares. The Illinois-based Ctc Lc has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 488,064 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited invested in 352,483 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.