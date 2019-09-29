Netflix Com (NFLX) Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Cut Holding by $1.15 Million; Meritage Group LP Has Decreased Its Moodys (MCO) Position by $27.10 Million

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 138,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 908,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.36 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.54 million shares traded or 102.58% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bath Community Schools, Mi’s Goult To A2; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Energy Northwest (WA) Columbia Generating Station And Project 3 Revenue Bonds. Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Paintsville Independent School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Maricopa Cnty. S.D. 210 (Phoenix U.H.), Az’s Go Bonds, Series 2018; 11/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B-bf / A-bf.ar Ratings To Quinquela Deuda Argentina; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S HAS UPDATED THE SALE DATE FOR GERMANTOWN, Wl’S GO BONDS, RATING UNAFFECTED; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook To Negative On Wessex Water, Affirms A3 Rating; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Wheaton, Il’s Go To Aa1; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Rating To Repackaged Notes Of Us Clo: Class A Notes Issued By Gc Repackaging 2018-1 Ltd; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Tulsa County Isd No. 5 (Jenks), Ok’s Goult

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 160,054 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.79M, down from 163,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 62,254 shares to 695,847 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 69,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.