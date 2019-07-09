Netflix Com Com (NFLX) Holder Hwg Holdings LP Boosted Its Holding by $3.12 Million; Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Shareholder Krensavage Asset Management Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc Com (NFLX) by 2550% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 8,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $376.16. About 3.11M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 260,945 shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has risen 5.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Rev $69.9M; 03/05/2018 – RTI SURGICAL INC RTIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 30/03/2018 – SKY ITALIA, MEDIASET/RTI IN DUAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases SImmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss $1.93M; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 4.6 MLN VS RUB 84.1 MLN YEAR AGO; 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical Backs FY18 Rev $280M-$290M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Lc owns 543,395 shares. Hillman stated it has 2.88% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Ameritas Invest invested in 0% or 4,427 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 419,051 shares. State Street invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Mackay Shields Lc holds 50,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Gru reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 106,619 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advsr Inc stated it has 66,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,135 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Bridgeway Cap Management invested 0.04% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited stated it has 15,815 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) or 15,493 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,481 shares to 2,332 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 51,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,415 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 83,835 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Clough Prns Lp invested in 1.25% or 40,121 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 44,400 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 13,893 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments stated it has 221,612 shares. 462,084 were accumulated by Ameriprise Inc. Conning Incorporated holds 9,965 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 253,537 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv Incorporated holds 1,718 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 550 shares. Holderness Com reported 5,250 shares. Alpha Cubed Llc holds 1.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 24,169 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 622 shares. Axa invested 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs, Maryland-based fund reported 366,788 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29M was made by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

