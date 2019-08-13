Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Position Held by Melvin Capital Management Lp; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.16 Million as Share Price Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.31. About 6.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 208.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 554,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 820,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.38 million, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $311.78. About 4.05M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc reported 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bender Robert & Assoc reported 2,153 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 46,882 shares in its portfolio. Reliant Llc owns 28,665 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. South Texas Money Management Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Ltd Liability Corporation has 109,497 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 7.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amer Century invested in 5.63M shares or 0.63% of the stock. North Star Asset Management owns 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 89,973 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 10,336 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Manikay Partners Lc invested in 12.45% or 908,842 shares. Moreover, Wright Serv Inc has 1.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,586 shares. Wharton Business Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 2,405 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2.78M shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $103.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,295 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 6,499 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.8% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc reported 1.57 million shares. Moreover, Laurion Cap Management LP has 0.56% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Citigroup Inc invested in 373,931 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.51% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Reilly Advisors has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 400 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 44 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 5,847 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 3,075 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 6,013 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 196,920 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 4,940 shares. Albion Fincl Ut has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 28,530 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.