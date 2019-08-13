NetEase (NTES) to pay $1.04 on Aug 30, 2019; Frontier Communications (FTR) Covered By 0 Bulls

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) is expected to pay $1.04 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:NTES) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $1.04 dividend. NetEase Inc’s current price of $235.14 translates into 0.44% yield. NetEase Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.19% or $7.76 during the last trading session, reaching $235.14. About 732,163 shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 17/03/2018 – China’s

Among 5 analysts covering Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Frontier Communications had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FTR in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20. See Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) latest ratings:

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $83.24 million. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment.

The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.0401 during the last trading session, reaching $0.79. About 2.89M shares traded. Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has declined 73.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FTR News: 05/04/2018 – Andrew Scurria: Scoop: Frontier Communications $FTR creditors are squaring off over the company’s next move in tackling its; 07/03/2018 – Frontier Commun Announces $1.6 B Second Lien Secured Notes Offering; 07/03/2018 – S&P REVISES FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – Frontier Comm: 2018 Capital Expenditures Seen at $1.0 Billion to $1.15 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 07/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS – INTENDS TO OFFER, IN A PRIVATE TRANSACTION, $1.6 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 26/03/2018 – Frontier Comm: Tentative Agreement to Be Submitted to Workforce for Ratification Vote; 04/04/2018 – Frontier Communications’ AJ Burton Promoted to Vice President, Federal Regulatory Affairs; 07/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES FRONTIER TO ‘B’; MAINTAINS STABLE OUTLOOK; RAT; 29/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20050 – Frontier Communications of America, Inc. – Public Comments Due May 11, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Frontier Communications Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 17 shares or 6.25% more from 16 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Grp Inc, Florida-based fund reported 1 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 16 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by CLSA. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 21. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.