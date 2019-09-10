Netease (NTES) Stock Value Declined While Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Decreased by $1.08 Million Its Holding; Force Capital Management Has Boosted Its Autonation (AN) Stake by $968,870

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 661,046 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 4,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 13,799 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 18,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $280.34. About 250,355 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veon Ltd by 182,131 shares to 214,273 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $273.86M for 29.95 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

