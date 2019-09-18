Netease (NTES) Stock Price Declined While Alkeon Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Smucker J M Co (SJM) Shares Declined While Carnegie Capital Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 122,989 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.46 million, down from 447,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $268.39. About 57,291 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 4,690 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $540,000, down from 9,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 81,179 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Acquisition Strengthens Current Pet Food Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY, BAKING BRANDS SAID TO BE FOR SALE; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER TERMINATES PACT AFTER CHALLENGE FROM FTC; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker Co to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC to Explore Options for U.S. Baking Business; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.64M for 12.56 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6,144 shares to 8,192 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (Call) (NYSE:NOW) by 251,500 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $343.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 3.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.42M for 28.67 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.