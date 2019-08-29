Netease (NTES) Shares Declined While Steadfast Capital Management LP Increased by $28.59 Million Its Stake; Kahn Brothers Group Boosted Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 118,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.79M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $250.49. About 524,502 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35B, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 1.75M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Shows Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for Patients with COPD; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Backs 2018 View; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Results Published in New England Journal of Medicine; 30/05/2018 – Cloud Pharmaceuticals forms Drug Design Collaboration with GSK; 05/03/2018 – GSK: Interim Results are from Phase IIIb Study; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer healthcare venture for $13 billion; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 26/04/2018 – lnSysBio, LLC Announces Extension of Collaboration With GSK on Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Asthma; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CFO TO RETIRE

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 125,554 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $319.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 58,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

