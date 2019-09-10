Netease (NTES) Shares Declined While Overlook Holdings LTD Trimmed Position; Barclays Plc Maintains Stake in Rambus Del (RMBS)

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.9 during the last trading session, reaching $271.44. About 599,950 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 874.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 244,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The institutional investor held 271,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 853,112 shares traded or 66.34% up from the average. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS TO LICENSE DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TONGFANG; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beijing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj Loss/Shr 13c; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C, EST. EPS 20C; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rambus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMBS); 16/04/2018 – Rambus Launches CryptoManager RISC-V Root of Trust Programmable Secure Processing Core; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS – RELIANCE MEMORY FORMED ALONG WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNERS THG VENTURES, WEST SUMMIT CAPITAL, WALDEN INTERNATIONAL & ZHISLAND CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS INITIATED ABOUT $50M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $273.85M for 29.00 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 320,916 shares to 25,684 shares, valued at $81,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allakos Inc by 21,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,901 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Call).

