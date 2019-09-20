Netease (NTES) Shareholder Seatown Holdings Has Cut Position by $15.76 Million as Market Value Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Raised by Telos Capital Management Inc

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 106,393 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, up from 102,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 61,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 8,199 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $271.23. About 643,442 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Lululemon, Docusign Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Asian Stocks That Will Benefit From 5G Cloud Gaming – Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com Stock Can Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Regulators Crack Down on SINA Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $300.77 million for 28.98 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 41,500 shares to 83,500 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

