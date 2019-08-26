Netease (NTES) Shareholder Overlook Holdings LTD Lowered Its Position by $7.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Miracle Mile Advisors Maintains Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 56.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 47,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 133,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 85,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 4.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – STEVE ELLIS, HEAD OF INNOVATION GROUP, WILL RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $247. About 123,861 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 26,944 shares to 6,925 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,323 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

